 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Percy

Dog of the week: Percy

20201029_nct_lifestyles_percy_p1

Percy 

 Submitted

Percy, a Siberian husky and German Shepherd, weighs 70 pounds. This blue-eyed beauty just can’t hold back her desire to go after any cat, wild critter, bird, or small dog with a hunter’s end result in mind. In her prior home, she had good house manners and loved car rides. She is not a foolish barker and knows many tricks. She needs someone who will appreciate all of her wonderful qualities but who will also keep her away from harming small animals and from running off for dangerous explorations by herself.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Mary
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Mary

Mary is a 3-year-old, 46-pound female Beagle/Hound (mix). Inquisitive and energetic, she can sometimes be seen playing with a ball as if there…

Dog of the week: Zeus
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Zeus

Zeus, 7-year-old, 110-pound Great Pyrenees, looks like a panda bear without the black patches … a lamb in bear’s clothing. Zeus walks calmly o…

Dog of the week: Alice
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Alice

Alice is a Jack Russell Terrier weighing 15 pounds and about 9 to 10 years old. She has a little hitch in her get-a-long, so she isn't a good …

Cat of the week: Wookie
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Wookie

Wookie is a neutered domesticated long-haired, white male with orange spots, born in 2015. He was living the life of an independent indoor/out…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert