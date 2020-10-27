Dog of the week: Percy

Percy, a Siberian husky and German Shepherd, weighs 70 pounds. This blue-eyed beauty just can’t hold back her desire to go after any cat, wild critter, bird, or small dog with a hunter’s end result in mind. In her prior home, she had good house manners and loved car rides. She is not a foolish barker and knows many tricks. She needs someone who will appreciate all of her wonderful qualities but who will also keep her away from harming small animals and from running off for dangerous explorations by herself.