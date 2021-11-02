Dog of the week: Pikachu

Pikachu is a striking 35-pound, 2-year-old Heeler mix. His perfect day would include lots of stuff to see, chasing balls, being petted, running, and problem-solving games. This boy is brilliant and can learn any task if you can translate what you want and provide a reasonable incentive.
He needs a firm (not harsh) person to give him direction. The ideal person(s) for Pikachu is experienced with herding breeds, has a fenced area, understands training through incentive methods, is able to offer lots of physical and mental stimulation, does not have cats, and would love an interactive companion.