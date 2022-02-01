 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Precious

Precious

Precious

 Submitted

Precious is smart, excited to learn, sweet, and an ideal 32 pounds. This cheerful girl loves being around people. She is clean in her room, crate trained, and loves interactive chew toys. She doesn’t bark senselessly but will bark for practical reasons. She has been friendly toward other dogs and was gentle when introduced to our caged cats.

She thrives on attention and is fantastic on a leash. Like most pups, she likes a good ball game and some after-game body rubs. She looks forward to treats, pets, and toys, so motivating her to learn new things will be easy.

