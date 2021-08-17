Happy-go-lucky Roger is ready for his next adventure — a place of his own where he will be cherished. He is ready to learn the best manners and be the most awesome companion anyone can want. His insecurity shows a little at first but doesn’t last long. His bright side bursts forth like a sunny spring morning. The ideal home for him would have a fenced area and people who have plenty of time to play and cuddle with him. He is companionable, so another dog would make him a happy boy. When he met the cats here, he behaved well.
Dog of the week: Roger
