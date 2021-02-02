Dog of the week: Rooster

Rooster appears to be a 4-year-old Beagle that weighs about 30 pounds. He is a very cute little guy with a happy soul. He is a very affectionate little guy — he appreciates love with all of his heart! He initially tested positive for Heartworm (only) on his 4-way test for Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia and Anaplasmosis.

Rooster can be adopted before he completes his Heartworm treatment, but his new owner must be willing to take him to the Lovingston Veterinary Hospital for his appointments, keep him crated and leash walked only until April.

He is being fostered by Fonda and if you are interested in him please contact her at rockfishkayaker@aol.com so she can tell you more about this sweet little guy.