Dog of the week: Roxy

Roxy, a 1-year-old, 44-pound sweet American Pitbull Terrier is a little shy in new situations. She walks on leash, is crate trained and house broken. She enjoys the company of other dogs, but when she warms up her play style is exuberant so a similar sized playmate would be ideal.

She needs a fenced yard or exercised fully several times a day. Roxy had to be rehomed, a heartbreaking decision by her former family, after she harmed one of the family’s pet goats. Roxy has not been with cats, but her energy level is probably not suited for them.

She is being fostered at a local boarding and training facility and is learning confidence in new situations. For more information about Roxy and to meet her contact her foster mom, Denise, at info@campmerricks.com.

