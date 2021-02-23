 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Rubicon

20210225_nct_lifestyles_rubicon_p1
Submitted

Rubicon, a 3-year-old, 18.6-pound very skinny Beagle was lost in a world of hurt, before he was found by a good Samaritan. Animal control made sure that he got immediate veterinary attention. He came to us with a horrible wound on his back and was also infected with heart worms.

Rubicon could sure use a home where he can calmly go through his heartworm treatment. Right now, even leashes scare him and he is not sure who to trust. Anyone who adopts Rubicon will need to keep him very calm during his several monthlong heartworm treatments. He will not be able to have rousing play times with other dogs or people and needs to be taken to our vet for several injections (paid for by us). If you would like to help us pay his medical bills, please visit our Help To Heal page on our website.

