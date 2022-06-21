 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Ryker

Ryker
Provided

Exuberant, sweet 3-year-old Ryker wants to be your adventure sidekick! Ryker likes everyone and wants to be friends with other dogs. Cats are not as interesting to him. This boy is a talker! He is thrilled to give alerts.

He also enjoys singing from time to time. He is full of verve and personality. Ryker will do best with active folks who love the joy of hounds, and who appreciate vocal pups. He will excel with people who enjoy bringing out the best in a dog. Ryker has fabulous southern charm that can’t be taught — he was born with it.

