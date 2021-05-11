 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Sarge
Dog of the week: Sarge

Dog the week, Sarge

Sarge is a smart and gentle, 4-year-old black lab/pitbull terrier mix. Sarge is bashful and uncertain at first and has been mostly submissive or curious when other dogs approach. His confidence has improved, and now, he shows a smiling face when staff comes to his door. Once he feels safe, he wants to buddy-up and be your partner.

This fellow has learned some of the benefits of being around us nice people — Nyla bones with good stuff smeared inside, stroking hands, a comfortable room and encouraging words. Now that he has been with us a while, and has been fed nutritional food on a regular basis, he has good body weight. He has learned that a leash and collar means something good and is happy to go for walks. Shelter staff have taken a great liking to him, seeing “best friend” potential in his gentle spirit.

Cat of the week: Karl
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Karl

Karl is a domesticated short-haired, black and white, neutered male born in 2019. This adorable boy with black and white boots and a white nos…

Cat of the week: Smoke
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Smoke

Smoke is a domesticated spayed female, born May 20, a complete love and whoever adopts her will most likely be well rewarded with love and app…

Dog of the week: Blake
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Blake

Blake is a clean-cut looking 1½ year-old Border Collie/Coon hound (DNA revealed). Although a little shy at first, once he knows you he is swee…

