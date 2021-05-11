Dog of the week: Sarge

Sarge is a smart and gentle, 4-year-old black lab/pitbull terrier mix. Sarge is bashful and uncertain at first and has been mostly submissive or curious when other dogs approach. His confidence has improved, and now, he shows a smiling face when staff comes to his door. Once he feels safe, he wants to buddy-up and be your partner.

This fellow has learned some of the benefits of being around us nice people — Nyla bones with good stuff smeared inside, stroking hands, a comfortable room and encouraging words. Now that he has been with us a while, and has been fed nutritional food on a regular basis, he has good body weight. He has learned that a leash and collar means something good and is happy to go for walks. Shelter staff have taken a great liking to him, seeing “best friend” potential in his gentle spirit.