Sinatra is striking, with brown eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is pure loving energy and enthusiasm. He is smart, quickly learning commands. Sinatra finds leash walks compelling, but he is ready to learn the finer points of walking calmly.He acts as if most dogs could be good playmates, and when introduced to our shelter cats, he behaved considerately. Sinatra will do best with physically strong humans who are energetic, enjoy teaching dogs, have secure fencing, and plenty of time for interactive play with Ol’ Brown Eyes.
Dog of the week: Sinatra
