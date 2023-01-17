 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Sinatra

  • 0
Dog of the week, Sinatra
Provided

Sinatra is striking, with brown eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is pure loving energy and enthusiasm. He is smart, quickly learning commands. Sinatra finds leash walks compelling, but he is ready to learn the finer points of walking calmly.He acts as if most dogs could be good playmates, and when introduced to our shelter cats, he behaved considerately. Sinatra will do best with physically strong humans who are energetic, enjoy teaching dogs, have secure fencing, and plenty of time for interactive play with Ol’ Brown Eyes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Sir William

Dog of the week: Sir William

Sir William is a noble, gentle, calm, king-sized love. He is kind and has an interest in making friends with the other dogs. He has endured af…

Cat of the week: Ubaldo

Cat of the week: Ubaldo

Ubaldo is an amazing orange 6-month-old male tabby. He embodies all the wonderful personality traits that orange boys are famous for. He’s out…

Dog of the week: Blake

Dog of the week: Blake

Blake, a 2-year-old Border Collie/Coon hound, has been at Almost Home most of his entire life. He wants to find his home and his people and re…

Dog of the week: Tye

Dog of the week: Tye

Tye, a dapper mountain cur with wise eyes and a wiggly butt, is waiting to give you loads of affection. This boy is flashy and brindled and wo…

Cat of the week: Naola

Cat of the week: Naola

Naola is a 3-year-old, spayed gray tabby cat who wants to get out and see what’s going on. She is so ready to get out of her cage. She has ene…

Cat of the week: Calico

Cat of the week: Calico

Harriet is a darling, friendly, affectionate calico! She’s a petite little thing, about 5 months old, and loves attention from folks passing h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert