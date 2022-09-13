 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Sinatra

  • 0
Sinatra
Provided

Sinatra is striking, with blue eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is solid love and happy enthusiasm. He is smart, quickly learning commands.

Sinatra finds leash walks compelling, but he is ready to learn the finer points of walking calmly. He acts as if most dogs could be good playmates, and when introduced to our shelter cats, he behaved considerately. Sinatra will do best with physically strong humans who are energetic, enjoy teaching dogs, have secure fencing, and plenty of time for interactive play with Ol’ Blue Eyes.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

It’s decorative gourd season, everybody! Fall is the perfect time of year to take lovely Nutmeg home. This elegant girl is about 3 years old. …

Cat of the week: Jason

Cat of the week: Jason

Jason is a very handsome man. He was charming and very appealing to the ladies in the audience, which rendered him abandoned on Almost Home’s …

Dog of the week: Jessi

Dog of the week: Jessi

Jessi is an exceptional dog. She adores kids and all the attention she can get. Jessi wants so badly to be friends with all dogs, even if the …

Cat of the week: Betty

Cat of the week: Betty

Betty is a chatty, social kitty who enjoys the company of others. She gets along fine with dogs and would be happiest in a home with a compani…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert