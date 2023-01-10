Dog of the week: Sir William

Sir William is a noble, gentle, calm, king-sized love. He is kind and has an interest in making friends with the other dogs. He has endured affections from children and displayed politeness towards the cats.

Sir William has very fancy feet with lots of dangling dew claws, which suggest his ancestry might include a working breed, like an Anatolian or Dane. He is housebroken, a healthy 108 pounds and appears to have enjoyed life as an indoor companion before he became an unclaimed stray. Sir William is laid-back and patiently waiting to find a new estate to call home.