 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Sir William

  • 0
Sir William
Provided

Sir William is a noble, gentle, calm, king-sized love. He is kind and has an interest in making friends with the other dogs. He has endured affections from children and displayed politeness towards the cats.

Sir William has very fancy feet with lots of dangling dew claws, which suggest his ancestry might include a working breed, like an Anatolian or Dane. He is housebroken, a healthy 108 pounds and appears to have enjoyed life as an indoor companion before he became an unclaimed stray. Sir William is laid-back and patiently waiting to find a new estate to call home.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Ubaldo

Cat of the week: Ubaldo

Ubaldo is an amazing orange 6-month-old male tabby. He embodies all the wonderful personality traits that orange boys are famous for. He’s out…

Cat of the week: Calico

Cat of the week: Calico

Harriet is a darling, friendly, affectionate calico! She’s a petite little thing, about 5 months old, and loves attention from folks passing h…

Dog of the week: Blake

Dog of the week: Blake

Blake, a 2-year-old Border Collie/Coon hound, has been at Almost Home most of his entire life. He wants to find his home and his people and re…

Dog of the week: Tye

Dog of the week: Tye

Tye, a dapper mountain cur with wise eyes and a wiggly butt, is waiting to give you loads of affection. This boy is flashy and brindled and wo…

Cat of the week: Naola

Cat of the week: Naola

Naola is a 3-year-old, spayed gray tabby cat who wants to get out and see what’s going on. She is so ready to get out of her cage. She has ene…

Dog of the week: Felix

Dog of the week: Felix

Felix is an enthusiastic, upbeat, sweet walker hound, waiting exuberantly for someone to take him out into the world to see the view. With a l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert