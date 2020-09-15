 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Stanley

Dog of the week: Stanley

Only $5 for 5 months
20200917_nct_lifestyles_stanley_p1

Stanley 

 Submitted

When Stanley, a little 5-year-old Beagle weighing 28 pounds, was vetted and neutered, he tested positive for heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia, and Anaplasmosis and has been undergoing heartworm treatment. He will soon be finishing up with his treatment and will be available for adoption. He loves to go on his short leashed walks but will pull and try to follow his Beagle nose if he smells or sees something he finds interesting. Being a Beagle, he finds many things interesting. He also gets along with dogs and cats.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Bella
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Bella

Bella is a gorgeous long-haired tortoiseshell spayed female born on Oct. 12, 2005. Bella is friendly and enjoys being loved on by anybody who …

Dog of the week: Kilburn
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Kilburn

Kilburn is a perky Australian Shepherd mix. Who can resist that waggling bob-tail that makes him look as if a black and tan teddy-bear came al…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert