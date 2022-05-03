Sweet Delilah was an unclaimed stray. This beautiful hound is about 7 years old, and weighs 55 pounds. She has a gentle, easy-going nature and reacts to new experiences and friends with calm cooperation. She is spayed, vaccinated, apparently house-broken, and ready to find a nice, indoor home where her job is to go on leashed walks and keep you good company. Sweet Delilah gets along well with other dogs and is mildly curious about cats. She won’t mind if she’s not your only pet. Sweet Delilah possesses all of the wonderful qualities that make hounds such amazing family members!
Dog of the week: Sweet Delilah
