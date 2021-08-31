Tabbie is smart, strong, and enthusiastic. She would be talented in running obstacle courses or using her nose to find hidden objects and people. She seems interested in making friends with other dogs, although she will probably chase cats. She is willing to learn and eager to please. She will easily pick up the rules of good doggie citizenship. Tabbie will do best in a home where someone can spend ample time with her and teach her how to be an amazing companion. Tabbie is waiting for a loving and comfortable home!
Dog of the week: Tabbie
