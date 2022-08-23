 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Tabbie

Tabby
Provided

Tabbie is a nice dog. She is eager to please and ready to learn. She will make an enthusiastic, agile companion. She wants to keep you company and to go on adventures with you. She enjoys riding in the car and is comfortable in new situations. It’s obvious that Tabbie is looking for her person to bond with.

She stays close by when leashed and is happy to lie at your feet. She is ready to make friends with other dogs, although she might chase cats. This lovely dog deserves a loving home with a kind person of her own.

