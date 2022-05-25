Dog of the week: Tabbie

Tabbie is a really sweet dog. An ideal size at 40 athletic pounds, she is young (2.5 years) and energetic, but definitely not a puppy. She is eager to please and ready to learn. She will make an enthusiastic and agile companion. In return, she wants your company and to go on adventures with you.
She would make a great hiking partner, with stamina and endurance. She appears interested in making friends with dogs, although she will likely chase cats. This lovely girl has been waiting for someone kind like you to come along. Call Almost Home to meet sweet Tabbie!