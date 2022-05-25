 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Tabbie

  • 0
Tabby
Submitted

Tabbie is a really sweet dog. An ideal size at 40 athletic pounds, she is young (2.5 years) and energetic, but definitely not a puppy. She is eager to please and ready to learn. She will make an enthusiastic and agile companion. In return, she wants your company and to go on adventures with you.

She would make a great hiking partner, with stamina and endurance. She appears interested in making friends with dogs, although she will likely chase cats. This lovely girl has been waiting for someone kind like you to come along. Call Almost Home to meet sweet Tabbie!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Bailey

Dog of the week: Bailey

Bailey is happy, exuberant, and carefree! This joyful girl likes to play and has oodles youthful energy. She drools with excitement when she k…

Cat of the week: Tiree

Cat of the week: Tiree

Tiree is an 8-year-old, long haired, orange male. He’s a big striking cat who isn’t enjoying his sojourn at Almost Home. An elderly couple sur…

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick Ca…

Dog of the week: Diesel

Dog of the week: Diesel

Diesel is an awesome 2-year-old pit mix who adores children. He wants to befriend your kids and everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert