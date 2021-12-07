 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Tip
0 Comments

Dog of the week: Tip

  • 0
Tip
Submitted

Tip has some hound DNA, but it’s Labrador Retriever qualities that he favors. When he wants attention, he looks for something to retrieve. He is thrilled for any attention and no stranger is a stranger in his eyes.

Tip acts as if other dogs he sees are already his friends, and he was well-mannered when exposed to our cats. He is fun-loving and eager. He is at the perfect age (2 years old at 53 pounds) for adapting and for learning skills quickly. If you always wanted a Lab and love the humor of hounds, Tip is the one for you.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama
Lifestyles

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama

A half-century ago, CBS released a TV movie called “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” The wholesome, family-oriented film did so well it was turned into a series called “The Waltons” in 1972. The drama, which turned Richard Thomas (John-Boy) into a major star, became a huge hit, lasting nine seasons and 221 episodes, spawning six more films through 1997 after its cancellation in 1981. Now ...

Dog of the week: Monkey
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Monkey

Monkey is a wonderful, young (10 to 12 months old), neutered male. If you need some laughs in your life, Monkey is the act you need. This boy …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert