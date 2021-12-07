Dog of the week: Tip

Tip has some hound DNA, but it’s Labrador Retriever qualities that he favors. When he wants attention, he looks for something to retrieve. He is thrilled for any attention and no stranger is a stranger in his eyes.
Tip acts as if other dogs he sees are already his friends, and he was well-mannered when exposed to our cats. He is fun-loving and eager. He is at the perfect age (2 years old at 53 pounds) for adapting and for learning skills quickly. If you always wanted a Lab and love the humor of hounds, Tip is the one for you.