Dog of the week: Tipper
Dog of the week: Tipper

I am extremely cute. I have been quietly standing and stomping my right foot for attention. I look right at folks with my sweet brown eyes and put my foot down because it is time that I left this shelter. I’m not an obnoxious barker so I don’t insist in a big way, but I vey, very, very much want to be someone’s beloved family member and I will tell you that when you meet me. I will politely shake your hand when we meet too. Please consider becoming my hero. I really am a very good boy

