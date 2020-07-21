Dog of the week: Trinity

Trinity, possibly the sweetest dog ever, is a Blue Tick Hound (mix) about 4 years old with totally irresistible eyes. When you speak to her, she gives you an entire body wag. After three weeks of being well fed at the vet, and now at Almost Home, she is still emaciated.She was picked up by animal control officers a few weeks ago after being hit by a car, suffering a broken pelvis and a dislocated elbow; both on her right side. She is healing well after surgery, but she still needs several weeks of restricted activity and leashed walks while her pelvis heals.If she is adopted before she has fully healed, she must not be allowed to actively play with people or other pets until her pelvis and elbow have fully healed. This darling dog deserves a pampered life with an owner that will protect and love her. She is a grateful and affectionate girl!
