Dog of the week: Trixie

When Trixie moved to our shelter, she beamed with cheer, even though she had just undergone surgery to remove a malignant mass. She is about as upbeat as a dog can get. The vet believes that all the cancer was removed by surgery, and now with positive all-American Pit-Bull Terrier fortitude, Trixie is nearly all healed and off meds, except for Apoquel.

She is that great medium size many folks look for, and at 5 years old, she is past the crazy-puppy stage. She spent happy times with children and other dogs, and was even tolerant around cats that didn’t like her, a super-cuddler, love-bug, inclined to roam, and an appreciator of treats.

It is pretty hard to resist when she is wiggling on her back, hoping to get you to touch her with loving hands. This girl would likely spend all day in your lap getting pets if you let her. Trixie would do best in a home with a stable fence to keep her from straying. She enjoys being with people, children, and friendly dogs.