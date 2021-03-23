 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Trixie

Dog of the week: Trixie

Trixie
Submitted

When Trixie moved to our shelter, she beamed with cheer, even though she had just undergone surgery to remove a malignant mass. She is about as upbeat as a dog can get. The vet believes that all the cancer was removed by surgery, and now with positive all-American Pit-Bull Terrier fortitude, Trixie is nearly all healed and off meds, except for Apoquel.

She is that great medium size many folks look for, and at 5 years old, she is past the crazy-puppy stage. She spent happy times with children and other dogs, and was even tolerant around cats that didn’t like her, a super-cuddler, love-bug, inclined to roam, and an appreciator of treats.

It is pretty hard to resist when she is wiggling on her back, hoping to get you to touch her with loving hands. This girl would likely spend all day in your lap getting pets if you let her. Trixie would do best in a home with a stable fence to keep her from straying. She enjoys being with people, children, and friendly dogs.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Wookiee
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Wookiee

Wookiee is a domesticated long-haired white with orange spots neutered male, born in 2015. Wookiee was living the life of an independent indoo…

Dog of the week: Sarge
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Sarge

Labrador black with a touch of crisp white, Sarge is dressed for a black-tie event. He’s about 4 years old. When vetted and neutered, he teste…

Cat of the week: George
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: George

George is a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby, neutered male born in June 2017. George is an outgoing fellow who loves to snuggle or play,…

Dog of the week: Goldie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Goldie

Goldie is a 7-year-old Foxhound mix found starving (only 32 pounds) and unhealthy. The good Samaritans said she never caused them a moment of …

Dog of the week: Rubicon
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Rubicon

Rubicon, a 3-year-old, 18.6-pound very skinny Beagle was lost in a world of hurt, before he was found by a good Samaritan. Animal control made…

Dog of the week: Roxy
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Roxy

Roxy, a 1-year-old, 44-pound sweet American Pitbull Terrier is a little shy in new situations. She walks on leash, is crate trained and house …

Cat of the week: Draco
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Draco

Draco is a domesticated short-haired tabby and white, neutered male born on Sept. 5, 2020. Draco came from a home with many cats, and he gets …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert