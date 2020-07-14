Dog of the week: Twinkie

Twinkie, a female Doberman (mix), was returned from adoption after 9 years because she liked fresh chicken too much. She didn’t understand they were pets. Twinkie enjoyed the companionship of the other dog she lived with and seems interested in making friends with dogs here. Unknown people make her feel timid, so she might give them a cute submissive grin to let them know she means no ill will. Twinkie would rather not be involved in loud party atmospheres or where there are fireworks. These are too scary for her. But her former caretaker said she really loves going for rides in a car.
