Dog of the week: Twinkie

Dog of the week: Twinkie

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200716_nct_lifestyles_twinkie_p1

Twinkie 

 Submitted

Twinkie, a female Doberman (mix), was returned from adoption after 9 years because she liked fresh chicken too much. She didn’t understand they were pets. Twinkie enjoyed the companionship of the other dog she lived with and seems interested in making friends with dogs here. Unknown people make her feel timid, so she might give them a cute submissive grin to let them know she means no ill will. Twinkie would rather not be involved in loud party atmospheres or where there are fireworks. These are too scary for her. But her former caretaker said she really loves going for rides in a car.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Snickers
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Snickers

Snickers is a domesticated shorthaired brown tabby and a spayed female, about nine months old. Have you ever met a cat that just squeezes your…

Dog of the week: Natasha
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Natasha

Natasha is a gorgeous, svelte Foxhound mix, about 6 years old and weighs 46 pounds. An Almost Home shelter representative met Natasha for the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News