 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Lynchburg News and Advance is partnering with Taylor Brothers Supply who are sponsoring 413 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dog of the week: Tye

  • 0
Tye
Provided

Tye, a dapper mountain cur with wise eyes and a wiggly butt, is waiting to give you loads of affection. This boy is flashy and brindled and would absolutely make you look like a million bucks walking down the street next to him. His stumpy tail is a charming feature on this elegant guy.

He wants to be in constant contact with those around him and will enjoy snuggling by the fire with you. Tye likes other dogs well enough, but he is definitely not a cat dog. He is neutered, vaccinated and ready to find an awesome, warm home.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Inca

Cat of the week: Inca

Inca is a domestic short-haired gray tabby female cat born in early January 2022. Formerly a stray, this petite girl has beautiful dark markin…

Dog of the week: Felix

Dog of the week: Felix

Felix is an enthusiastic, upbeat, sweet walker hound, waiting exuberantly for someone to take him out into the world to see the view. With a l…

Cat of the week: Spooky

Cat of the week: Spooky

Spooky is a 3-year-old female domestic short-haired black cat with a little tuft of white on her chest. According to her prior owner, she does…

Dog of the week: Flika

Dog of the week: Flika

Flika is an athletic, smart, possible Plott hound who is ready for a wonderful home. She was found wandering as a stray and ended up unclaimed…

Dog of the week: Jazz

Dog of the week: Jazz

Jazz is a 2-year-old female sweetheart with some pit bull and hound in the mix. Sometimes a bit shy at first, her lovey-dovey personality shin…

Cat of the week: Eponine

Cat of the week: Eponine

Eponine is a petite, 1.5-year-old brown tabby. We discovered her abandoned on our porch with no explanation. We don’t understand who could bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert