Dog of the week: Tye

Tye, a dapper mountain cur with wise eyes and a wiggly butt, is waiting to give you loads of affection. This boy is flashy and brindled and would absolutely make you look like a million bucks walking down the street next to him. His stumpy tail is a charming feature on this elegant guy.

He wants to be in constant contact with those around him and will enjoy snuggling by the fire with you. Tye likes other dogs well enough, but he is definitely not a cat dog. He is neutered, vaccinated and ready to find an awesome, warm home.