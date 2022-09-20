Dog of the week: Vicki

Vicki is a 3-year-old retriever mix. She’s 46 pounds with a manageable energy level. She’s intelligent, playful, inquisitive, ready to learn and eager to please. She’s generally quiet but has been known to enjoy a game of “catch me.”

She’s quickly learning proper leash manners and seems to be housebroken. Although a little shy around strangers and other dogs, Vicki doesn’t show much interest in the cats at the shelter. Vicki will benefit from weekly brushing to keep her coat looking lustrous. Vicki has all the right qualities to be a great companion if you’ll just give her the chance.