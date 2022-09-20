 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Vicki

  • 0
Vicki
Provided

Vicki is a 3-year-old retriever mix. She’s 46 pounds with a manageable energy level. She’s intelligent, playful, inquisitive, ready to learn and eager to please. She’s generally quiet but has been known to enjoy a game of “catch me.”

She’s quickly learning proper leash manners and seems to be housebroken. Although a little shy around strangers and other dogs, Vicki doesn’t show much interest in the cats at the shelter. Vicki will benefit from weekly brushing to keep her coat looking lustrous. Vicki has all the right qualities to be a great companion if you’ll just give her the chance.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Tiree

Cat of the week: Tiree

Tiree is big, beautiful, and orange. He has been waiting patiently through a particularly busy kitten season for someone to pay him some atten…

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is striking, with blue eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is solid lov…

Cat of the week: Jason

Cat of the week: Jason

Jason is a very handsome man. He was charming and very appealing to the ladies in the audience, which rendered him abandoned on Almost Home’s …

Cat of the week: Tammy

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being pett…

Dog of the week: Tabbie

Dog of the week: Tabbie

Tabbie is a nice dog. She is eager to please and ready to learn. She will make an enthusiastic, agile companion. She wants to keep you company…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert