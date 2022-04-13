 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Wade

Wade
Wade is love and forgiveness. He has endured extreme neglect and deplorable treatment. He arrived skeletal and starving. In our care, Wade has shown good manners and complete trust. He is well-behaved on leash and clean in his room. Wade has a gentle personality, calm nature and is absolutely sweet. He adores people he meets, in spite of his past experiences. He is curious about the cats and there isn’t a dog at our facility that Wade doesn’t want to meet. Wade is a hound that is destined to be a house pet and friend. He deserves a happy, comfortable life.

