 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Wubbie

  • 0
Wubbie
W

Wubbie, an 8-year-old, is as cute as a stinking button! He has huggable, plump, beagle appeal and weighs a healthy 53 lbs. After enduring serious neglect, he appreciates treats and the companionship of friendly folks.

He is grateful for a soft bed and regular meals. His energy level is very relaxed — low to medium, so he might be a great companion for older folks. He is ready to embrace a new lifestyle, where he gets to sleep inside and eat healthy food, and go for nice, leashed walks with his people. This adorable boy deserves a happy ending with yummy snacks.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Oreo

Dog of the week: Oreo

Oreo is a sweet mess! This exuberant cutie is approximately 2 years old. He loves attention, and to play with toys! He appreciates the company…

Cat of the week: Stormy

Cat of the week: Stormy

Stormy is a 14-year-old, gray and white female. She’s got health issues (heart and kidney disease). She is probably not your ideal cat. But he…

Dog of the week: Joan

Dog of the week: Joan

Joan is a great dog! She was found running down the road, skinny with a severely itchy skin infection, and a yucky damaged eye. These setbacks…

Cat of the week: Eponine

Cat of the week: Eponine

Eponine is a petite, one-and-a-half year old female brown tabby we found left on our porch with no explanation. We don’t understand who could …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert