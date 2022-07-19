Dog of the week: Wubbie

Wubbie, an 8-year-old, is as cute as a stinking button! He has huggable, plump, beagle appeal and weighs a healthy 53 lbs. After enduring serious neglect, he appreciates treats and the companionship of friendly folks.

He is grateful for a soft bed and regular meals. His energy level is very relaxed — low to medium, so he might be a great companion for older folks. He is ready to embrace a new lifestyle, where he gets to sleep inside and eat healthy food, and go for nice, leashed walks with his people. This adorable boy deserves a happy ending with yummy snacks.