Dog of the week: Zeus

Zeus, 7-year-old, 110-pound Great Pyrenees, looks like a panda bear without the black patches … a lamb in bear’s clothing. Zeus walks calmly on a leash and he has already learned basic obedience. He was surrendered to us because he did not get along with the other male dog in the household. His plush, white coat will need regular maintenance to keep it beautiful. Weekly brushing and a bath now and then should help him stay his most handsome self. He has a laidback demeanor, except during playtime, or if something fast moving catches his eye as a fun thing to pursue. Here at Almost Home, he has been calm and clean in his room and not destructive.

