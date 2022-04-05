 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Ziva

Ziva
Submitted

Ziva means “Light of God.” This beautiful dog brims with happiness that is impossible to resist. Her cute rump is always a-wag, and she has an adorable grin. At 5 years old, she acts like a pup and as if the world is filled with friends (dogs, cats, people) and adventures just waiting to be met. She came to us from local Animal control, so we don’t know much about Ziva’s history, but she is that she is crate-trained, friendly to all, healthy, youthful, smart, and cuddlesome. A little more leash etiquette and she’ll be an A-1 hiking/jogging companion or life exploring partner.

