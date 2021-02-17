Girls on the Run begins spring season

Girls on the Run of Central Virginia has launched its 15th spring season.

“Through more than 45 sites across Central Virginia, Girls on the Run of Central Virginia has served more than 10,000 girls since it was founded in 2006,” the organization said in a news release.”

For the spring 2021 season, Girls on the Run of Central Virginia is offering in-person and virtual programming options to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic.

The organization’s after-school programming can be delivered in person, as usual, or by coaches virtually, with lessons that mirror the regular programming.

“Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models” according to the news release.

Registration information is available at: www.girlsontheruncenva.org.

- From Staff Reports