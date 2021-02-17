 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls on the Run begins spring season

Girls on the Run begins spring season

GIrls on the Run 02

Two girls hold hands during the Girls on the Run 5K at Sweet Briar College on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in Amherst. 

 amherst new era-progress file

Girls on the Run of Central Virginia has launched its 15th spring season.

“Through more than 45 sites across Central Virginia, Girls on the Run of Central Virginia has served more than 10,000 girls since it was founded in 2006,” the organization said in a news release.”

For the spring 2021 season, Girls on the Run of Central Virginia is offering in-person and virtual programming options to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic.

The organization’s after-school programming can be delivered in person, as usual, or by coaches virtually, with lessons that mirror the regular programming.

“Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models” according to the news release.

Registration information is available at: www.girlsontheruncenva.org.

- From Staff Reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Leo
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Leo

Leo (aka Hal) is a 7-year-old male domesticated shorthaired tabby adopted from our shelter as a kitten in 2013. Leo initially lived with his o…

Dog of the week: Melissa
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Melissa

Sweet Melissa, an 18-month-old Hound (mix) weighing 51 pounds, is ready to go. She's full of play, a strong voice when needed, good-natured, a…

Dog of the week: Rooster
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Rooster

Rooster appears to be a 4-year-old Beagle that weighs about 30 pounds. He is a very cute little guy with a happy soul. He is a very affectiona…

Cat of the week: Frankie
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Frankie

Frankie is a neutered male born March 8, 2020. Are you looking for a great singer? Then look no farther than Frankie. This handsome black and …

Dog of the week: Diego
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Diego

You don’t know what you are missing. This dog wants to listen to your complaints and worries and to be there when you need someone the most. D…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert