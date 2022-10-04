Hope’s Legacy’s Horse of the Week: Tyberious

Tyberious, a 17-year-old Arabian/Percheron gelding, is a total sweetheart who loves people and gets along well with other horses. He does have cataracts in both eyes which impairs his vision, so he’s not always great at spatial awareness. It sure doesn’t affect his playing in the field though!

Ty is very curious and nothing fazes him! He is rideable, but will need a very confident rider who is comfortable dealing with his limited vision. He’s easygoing and eager to please. He’d love a wonderful family of his own! Tyberious’ adoption fee is $250. Visit https://www.hopeslegacy.com/horses for the adoption application or email hleradoptions@gmail.com for more information.