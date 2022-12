Comet, a 28-year-old jenny, is 100% sweet and 100% sassy. Skye is an 18-year-old pony gelding. He has foundered in the past and is not rideable but he’s a sweet boy. Comet and Skye are bonded and must be adopted together. Their adoption fee is $450. Find the adoption application at https://www.hopeslegacy.com/adoptionapplication.