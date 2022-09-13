Hope's Legacy horse of the week: Argo

Now available for adoption from Hope’s Legacy: Argo, a handsome 16-year-old, 15.1h Tennessee Walker gelding.

Argo has not been ridden in several years, so he does need an intermediate-plus rider. He’s a very sweet guy who will make someone a great trail buddy! (He is not gaited.)

He gets along well with mares and gelding and loves being groomed. He isn’t great for the farrier, but we’ve been working with him and he’s much better already.

Argo’s adoption fee is $1,000. You can find the adoption application at https://www.hopeslegacy.com/horses or email us at hleradoptions@gmail.com for more information.