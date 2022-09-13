 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hope's Legacy horse of the week: Argo

  • 0
Horse of the week, Argo
Provided

Now available for adoption from Hope’s Legacy: Argo, a handsome 16-year-old, 15.1h Tennessee Walker gelding.

Argo has not been ridden in several years, so he does need an intermediate-plus rider. He’s a very sweet guy who will make someone a great trail buddy! (He is not gaited.)

He gets along well with mares and gelding and loves being groomed. He isn’t great for the farrier, but we’ve been working with him and he’s much better already.

Argo’s adoption fee is $1,000. You can find the adoption application at https://www.hopeslegacy.com/horses or email us at hleradoptions@gmail.com for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

It’s decorative gourd season, everybody! Fall is the perfect time of year to take lovely Nutmeg home. This elegant girl is about 3 years old. …

Cat of the week: Jason

Cat of the week: Jason

Jason is a very handsome man. He was charming and very appealing to the ladies in the audience, which rendered him abandoned on Almost Home’s …

Dog of the week: Jessi

Dog of the week: Jessi

Jessi is an exceptional dog. She adores kids and all the attention she can get. Jessi wants so badly to be friends with all dogs, even if the …

Cat of the week: Betty

Cat of the week: Betty

Betty is a chatty, social kitty who enjoys the company of others. She gets along fine with dogs and would be happiest in a home with a compani…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert