Hope's Legacy Horse of the Week: Cocoa

Wouldn’t you love to look out your window and see this little guy every morning? Cocoa is Hope’s Legacy’s cocoa-colored 12-year-old miniature gelding who is ready to head home!

He is very sweet, but a little shy. Cocoa gets along well with other equines: he has shared a paddock with other minis, donkeys and larger horses. He does need to live in a dry lot due to a history of founder. He has a collapsed crest, but it does not cause him any discomfort.