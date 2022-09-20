 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hope's Legacy Horse of the Week: Cocoa

  • 0
Cocoa
Provided

Wouldn’t you love to look out your window and see this little guy every morning? Cocoa is Hope’s Legacy’s cocoa-colored 12-year-old miniature gelding who is ready to head home!

He is very sweet, but a little shy. Cocoa gets along well with other equines: he has shared a paddock with other minis, donkeys and larger horses. He does need to live in a dry lot due to a history of founder. He has a collapsed crest, but it does not cause him any discomfort.

Cocoa’s adoption fee is $300. For more information, please contact Hope Legacy’s adoption team at HLERAdoptions@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Tiree

Cat of the week: Tiree

Tiree is big, beautiful, and orange. He has been waiting patiently through a particularly busy kitten season for someone to pay him some atten…

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is striking, with blue eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is solid lov…

Dog of the week: Vicki

Dog of the week: Vicki

Vicki is a 3-year-old retriever mix. She’s 46 pounds with a manageable energy level. She’s intelligent, playful, inquisitive, ready to learn a…

Cat of the week: Dale

Cat of the week: Dale

Dale is a domestic medium-haired, black and white tuxedo kitten born in April. This darling boy and his littermates were abandoned at the Rock…

Cat of the week: Jason

Cat of the week: Jason

Jason is a very handsome man. He was charming and very appealing to the ladies in the audience, which rendered him abandoned on Almost Home’s …

Cat of the week: Tammy

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being pett…

Dog of the week: Tabbie

Dog of the week: Tabbie

Tabbie is a nice dog. She is eager to please and ready to learn. She will make an enthusiastic, agile companion. She wants to keep you company…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert