Hope's Legacy horse of the week: Jean Grey

Jean Grey
Have you got room for a retired racehorse? Jean Grey is a 7-year-old off-track Thoroughbred mare who is available for adoption at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue. Being blind in her left eye does not slow this slim beauty down! Jean Grey was well cared for by her former owner, but we found that injuries from her racing days prevent her from being ridden.

If you have a lush grass pasture and some horses who need company, Jean Grey would love to be part of your herd!

You can find out more about this lovely mare by contacting HLERAdoptions@gmail.com.

