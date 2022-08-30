 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hope's Legacy Horse of the Week: Shadow

  • 0
Shadow
Provided

Are you looking for a sweet and handsome companion horse? Shadow, whose full name is Threat’s Moonlight Shadow, is an 18-year-old Tennessee Walker gelding who is available for adoption at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.

He is not able to be ridden due to soundness issues, but Shadow loves scratches and attention. He would love to find someone to spoil him and some new horse buddies to hang out with in a pasture that has limited grass. You can find out more about Shadow by contacting HLERAdoptions@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Tammy

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being pett…

Dog of the week: Tabbie

Dog of the week: Tabbie

Tabbie is a nice dog. She is eager to please and ready to learn. She will make an enthusiastic, agile companion. She wants to keep you company…

Dog of the week: Jessi

Dog of the week: Jessi

Jessi is an exceptional dog. She adores kids and all the attention she can get. Jessi wants so badly to be friends with all dogs, even if the …

Cat of the week: Goldie

Cat of the week: Goldie

Goldie is a buff tabby, born on April 4, 2022. She has beautiful, unusual soft marbled markings. This friendly, outgoing little girl will gree…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert