Hope's Legacy Horse of the Week: Shadow

Are you looking for a sweet and handsome companion horse? Shadow, whose full name is Threat’s Moonlight Shadow, is an 18-year-old Tennessee Walker gelding who is available for adoption at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.

He is not able to be ridden due to soundness issues, but Shadow loves scratches and attention. He would love to find someone to spoil him and some new horse buddies to hang out with in a pasture that has limited grass. You can find out more about Shadow by contacting HLERAdoptions@gmail.com.