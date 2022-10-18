Hope's Legacy Rescue Horse of the Week: Kiwi

Kiwi is a 19-year-old gray Irish Sporthorse mare. She is a very nice mare who loves people and enjoys attention. Kiwi is rideable and will do best with a more confident rider who enjoys relaxing trail rides. She gets along well with mares and geldings and has nice manners for the vet and farrier.
Kiwi would love to find a wonderful person of her own! Her adoption fee is $750. Visit https://www.hopeslegacy.com/horses for the adoption application or email hleradoptions@gmail.com for more information.