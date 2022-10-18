 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hope's Legacy Rescue Horse of the Week: Kiwi

  • 0
Horse, Kiwi
Provided

Kiwi is a 19-year-old gray Irish Sporthorse mare. She is a very nice mare who loves people and enjoys attention. Kiwi is rideable and will do best with a more confident rider who enjoys relaxing trail rides. She gets along well with mares and geldings and has nice manners for the vet and farrier.

Kiwi would love to find a wonderful person of her own! Her adoption fee is $750. Visit https://www.hopeslegacy.com/horses for the adoption application or email hleradoptions@gmail.com for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Yancy and Yum Yum

Cat of the week: Yancy and Yum Yum

Yancy and Yum Yum were cruelly left to die on the roadside in July at 2 weeks-old. They suffered from severe hyperthermia and were not expecte…

Dog of the week: Flika

Dog of the week: Flika

Flika is a strong, smart, possible Plott hound ready for a wonderful home. She was found wandering as a stray and ended up unclaimed at animal…

Cat of the week: Dale

Cat of the week: Dale

Dale is a handsome tuxedo male. He and his littermates were abandoned at the Rockfish dump, but Dale is a survivor. He and one of his siblings…

Cat of the week: Dale

Cat of the week: Dale

Dale is a domestic medium-haired, black and white tuxedo kitten born in April. This darling boy and his littermates were abandoned at the Rock…

Cat of the week: Harriet

Cat of the week: Harriet

Harriet is a darling, friendly, affectionate calico! She’s a petite little thing, about 5 months old, and loves attention from folks passing h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert