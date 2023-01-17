Hope's Legacy's Horse of the Week: Rip

Rip (JC name “Lil Chitu”) is a 5-year-old Thoroughbred gelding. He was retired from racing in Dec 2021 due to injuries and spent six months recuperating before starting back to work. He spent about three months with a trainer for restarting.Rip is a sweet guy, but he does have some anxiety and needs a calm, confident owner who can help him feel safe. Rip loves trail riding and isn’t afraid of anything! He can be very loving (except during mealtimes) and enjoys gentle attention. Rip has nice ground manners and is good for the farrier and vet. He trailers well and gets along with mares and geldings. He is a lanky and lean 15 hands. He does crib when he’s bored but distraction helps! Rip’s adoption fee is $1000. You can find the adoption application at https://www.hopeslegacy.com/adoptionapplication.