Second Stage — Amherst hosted a successful first event for community preschoolers the first week of April.

“Kim and Jimbo Cary, Nelson County residents and folk entertainers, captured the attention of several groups of students with their silly, cultural, traditional, and fun songs and many instruments, including saxophone, guitar, and banjo,” a news release from Second Stage said. “Students and adults were encouraged to play along to the acoustic duo using gourds, drums, and other interesting instruments, many of which were handcrafted.”

After a 30-minute music program, students were invited to the Second Stage arts and crafts area. Each child made his or her own bean-filled egg shaker, embellished with colorful tape and stickers, followed by music note pages that were crafted with a mosaic feel.

The program was formed through a request by the family of Donna Meeks.

“Donna had a passion for music, her community, and Second Stage,” the release said.

The event was sponsored by the Donna Meeks Music Scholarship Fund, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional events for this ongoing program are in the planning stages.

Donations to support the Donna Meeks Music Scholarship Fund may be sent to Second Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521 in order to continue supporting preschool music programming. Additional events can be found at secondstageamherst.org, where you can also subscribe to a weekly newsletter.