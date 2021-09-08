Principal's message: Getting back into the groove of in-person learning

Athletics are off to a slow start due to the quarantining of opponents. We are hopeful that this will not become a trend. Nevertheless, we are thankful for the Athletic Directors and Principals at other schools for working with us to ensure that our student athletes and coaches remain safe and healthy as much as possible.

On the topic of health, I appreciate all parties in our internal and external school community working together and exercising wisdom for the health and safety of all. I believe that because of the layers of effort to promote a healthy environment that we have effectively mitigated the spread of COVID-19 in our school for the time being. I am hopeful that our collective efforts will continue to prove helpful and that we all remain healthy throughout the year.