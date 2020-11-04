 Skip to main content
Rockfish River Elementary Honor Roll, first nine weeks

Rockfish River Elementary Honor Roll, first nine weeks

3rd Grade Honor Roll

Dixie Brydge, Avrey Hanshaw, Lexi Keyton, Colton Woodson, Henry Wright, Liliana Birdzell, Josue Bueso Bueso, Phoebe Clasuen, Elijah Dean, Paxton Sharp, Christian Ellinger, Ruben Pyell, Nevaeh Bolden

4th Grade Honor Roll

Mason Campbell, Max Devivi, Peri Elzroth, Cameron Bishop, Avrie Clausen, Channing Franklin, Alexis Pannell, Collin Powers, Truman Devaney, Hudson Forbes, Hollace Jackson, Chloe Mann, Zachary Manthey, Vivan Rigby, Lyra Sisk, Ben Small, Connor Tabor

5th Grade Honor Roll

Jaxon Diehl, Caroline Hatfield, Kamryn Short, Khloe Buckley, Landen Day, Aleah Garett, Mae Knight, Tiffany Ogden, Samuel Spehar, Mason Tinnell

3rd Grade "A" Honor Roll

Liam Bailey, Trentin Bailey, Yaretzy Barragan-Ortiz, Jared Craig, Jude Eser, Joel Facundo, Hunter Brooks, Naomi Edwards, Pete Huff, Thomas Kurpel, Frederick Jackson Loughry, Jaime Sanchez, Rebekah Spehar, Jace Sweigart, Aubrey Thornton, Isabelle Victor, Sasha Birckhead, Amara Casterline, Aubrey Coe, Lilyahna Day, Stevey Evans, Judd Harris, Lukas Lloyd, Mason Murphy, Jaylen Newvine, Angelina Stickley, Colton Torres

4th Grade "A" Honor Roll

Fern Eckles, Parker McDoanld, Dominic Truslow, Braelyn Davis, Madison Drum, Will Winter

5th Grade "A" Honor Roll

Orion Dettweiler, Kyle Evans, Eliot Kraemer, Sophia Piedra

Diligence Award

Chloe Hernandez, Alexis Simpson, Taylor Heeter

