 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wild Beast Feast event in Piney River a success
0 Comments

Wild Beast Feast event in Piney River a success

  • 0
Thompson

William H. “Junior” Thompson

 Submitted

On Sept. 12 at the Rose Union Family Life Center in Piney River a Wild Beast Feast was held. The night was dedicated to Steve Crandall, a co-founder of the Devils Backbone. Steve was an avid outdoorsman and was taken by cancer in May at the early age of 64.

Tickets for the event sold out in advance and due to a few COVID-related no-shows, some additional attendees were accommodated at the door. The evening’s featured speaker was Daniel Mallette of Growing Deer TV. Several local businesses and individuals either sponsored or donated goods that were auctioned with the proceeds going to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors.

Also, William H. “Junior” Thompson was honored with a Community Service Award for his lifetime of helping Nelsonians either as a volunteer with the Roseland Rescue Squad (44 years!) or by supplying handmade cutting boards for local fundraisers. Junior will be 92 in October and served our country in Korea as an army medic.

The tagline for the night was “Got Meat, Let’s Eat.” With that in mind, local hunters shared their favorite recipes of wild boar, goose, dove, deer, and bear. A goose dip was chosen as the attendees’ favorite followed closely by barbequed wild boar and jalapeno dove poppers.

For the night, over $7,200 was raised and will be presented to the FCA Outdoor organization. The event was catered by “Tiny’s” Catering of Amherst and leftover food went to Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Lyon
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Lyon

Though he is large at a trim 71 pounds, Lyon is like a lamb in dog’s clothing. He is gentle, and trusting, and greets each day with a bright h…

Dog of the week: Manny
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Manny

Manny, 3-4 years old and 56 pounds, is looking to become a homebody. He has shown us how comfortable he feels having a room and people to care…

Cat of the week: Fanny
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Fanny

Fanny, a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby, born in 2010, likes people to approach her slowly and preferably with food. If you do, Fanny w…

Cat of the week: Foxy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Foxy

Foxy is a young, gray domesticated shorthaired female with a petite frame and a luxurious coat. She’s looking for a person to give her a chanc…

Cat of the week: Tammy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, young Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and she has opinions. While she gets along with her roo…

Dog of the week: Blake
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Blake

With Blake’s handsome looks and loving nature, he was adopted very quickly. Recently, the sad adopters needed to return him because he was too…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert