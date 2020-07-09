Nelson County to receive share of Emergency Rent and Mortgage Relief Program

Nelson County is getting a slice of a newly announced mortgage and rent relief program that could make available as much as $2.2 million to homes in the region.

Effective July 15, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) is launching an emergency mortgage and rental assistance program expected to keep more than 1,000 families in their homes in the district’s Region Ten, according to a news release.

The COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) — through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development — will reach homes in Nelson, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa counties as well as the city of Charlottesville.

“This program will help our regional community to bridge the gap from now until the economy improves with the slowing of the COVID-19 virus,” executive director of TJPDC Chip Boyles said in the release.

The program comes on the heels of an end to a statewide order late last month by the Virginia Supreme Court which suspended evictions in the commonwealth. Eviction proceedings have been allowed to continue in the 24th Judicial District, which includes Lynchburg as well as Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties.

The program will utilize Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding in excess of $450,000 and up to $2.2 million as demands are met, and will make rent or mortgage payments to eligible individuals or families who have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19, the release states.