11th annual 12 Days of Christmas returns to Nelson 151

Beginning Dec. 20, Nelson 151 will host its 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, this year benefiting the Nelson County Pantry.

A news release states the Central Virginia community is invited to join participating member locations on their chosen “Day of Giving.” A portion of that day’s sales will go toward the Nelson County Pantry, which serves more than 250 Nelson County households while feeding more than 700 residents each month.

“2020 has been a year of unparalleled challenges for the regional craft beverage industry but in spite of those COVID headwinds and because of the impacts, it has never been more important that we support the organizations within the Nelson Community that give a hand up to those in need,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 president, in the release.

“The 11th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraising initiative will allow this year’s beneficiary, Nelson County Pantry, to feed more local families suffering through food insecurity and ensure that all in need have access to sustenance.”

The Day of Giving schedule goes as follows: