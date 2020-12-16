11th annual 12 Days of Christmas returns to Nelson 151

Beginning Dec. 20, Nelson 151 will host its 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, this year benefiting the Nelson County Pantry.
A news release states the Central Virginia community is invited to join participating member locations on their chosen “Day of Giving.” A portion of that day’s sales will go toward the Nelson County Pantry, which serves more than 250 Nelson County households while feeding more than 700 residents each month.
“2020 has been a year of unparalleled challenges for the regional craft beverage industry but in spite of those COVID headwinds and because of the impacts, it has never been more important that we support the organizations within the Nelson Community that give a hand up to those in need,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 president, in the release.
“The 11th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraising initiative will allow this year’s beneficiary, Nelson County Pantry, to feed more local families suffering through food insecurity and ensure that all in need have access to sustenance.”
The Day of Giving schedule goes as follows:
- Dec 20: Silverback Distillery,
- Dec 21: Bryant’s Small Batch Cider,
- Dec 22: Afton Mountain Vineyards,
- Dec 23: Valley Road Vineyards,
- Dec 24: Wild Wolf Brewing Company,
- Dec 25: Nelson County Economic Development,
- Dec 26: Devils Backbone Brewing Company,
- Dec 27: Blue Mountain Brewery,
- Dec 28: Cardinal Point Winery,
- Dec 29: Brewing Tree Beer Company,
- Dec 30: Bold Rock Hard Cider,
- Dec 31: Blue Toad Hard Cider,
- Jan 1: Veritas Vineyard & Winery,
- Jan 2: Hill Top Berry Farm, and
- Jan 3: Flying Fox Vineyard.
Since the inception of the fundraising initiative has collectively raised and donated more than $25,000 to area nonprofits. A check presentation for this year’s recipient will take place in early January.
Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of six wineries, four breweries, three cideries and one distillery all located on Virginia 151 in Nelson County, the release states. For more information, visit nelson151.com.
