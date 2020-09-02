5-acre corn maze finds new home in Nelson County

This fall, Nelson County will be the home of a new 5-acre corn maze and other seasonal activities.

Having operated in Northern Virginia for 20 years, The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze now is be located at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery at 165 Old Ridge Road in Lovingston.

“We definitely realize that this area ... really needs a festival like this. We’re really excited to get people outside,” maze manager Julia Hoffman said. “We want people to feel like they can come out and we have a good opportunity for them to do so.”

In addition to the 5-acre corn maze with 2.5 miles of pathways, also available will be a courtyard, slides, mini mazes, farm animals, corn tires, an obstacle course and hayrides among other features, according to a news release. Guests can also explore the maze at night.

The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze also will have another fall staple: pumpkins. Hoffman said there will be a “huge variety” of pumpkins to purchase of varying sizes.

Hoffman added co-owners Kate and Hub Knott are Afton residents and have eyed bringing the maze to Nelson County despite the success it has seen in The Plains. Last year alone, Hoffman said the maze saw 20,000 visitors.

Hoffman said in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, staff will be taking several precautions to ensure the health and safety of guests. In addition to the maze being outdoors, all employees are required to wear masks and guests are encouraged to do the same. Hand sanitizer stations will be available and signs will be posted to promote social distancing.