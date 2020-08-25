51 years later, Nelson residents recall experiences with Hurricane Camille

On the 51st anniversary of when the rains began to fall in Nelson County, Edwin Kyle Goodloe stood with members of the Rockfish Valley Foundation at the Camille trailhead and recalled his story.

Members with the foundation laid a wreath with a black ribbon at the location of the Hurricane Camille historical marker on Aug. 19 signifying hallowed ground they stood on, according to Rockfish Valley Foundation President Peter Agelasto.

Goodloe recalled being a teenager at the time of the storm.

“It was black as it could be up on the mountain,” he said.

His mother, a Nelson County native, had warned him not to go anywhere because of the storm to come, but being only 19 at the time he said he wasn’t going to listen to the advice. He went to Crabtree Falls with a date and began his return home around 11:30 that night “in the midst” of the rainfall.

Flooding already had begun on Goodloe’s trip home, partially submerging his vehicle. On several occasions, Goodloe had to get out of his car to check bridges and roadways before continuing.

The next morning on Aug. 20, 1969, Goodloe found his uncle’s body wrapped around a tree in roughly the same area he stood 51 years later to recall his story.

“I had to tell my mother. She knew something horrible had happened,” Goodloe said.

Although Goodloe’s uncle was found, it took a search party to locate his uncle’s wife.

“That is the events that were repeated all over this county on the 19th and the 20th and the 21st into the future and we still have not identified some of the [bodies],” Agelasto said.