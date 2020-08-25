51 years later, Nelson residents recall experiences with Hurricane Camille

On the 51st anniversary of when the rains began to fall in Nelson County, Edwin Kyle Goodloe stood with members of the Rockfish Valley Foundation at the Camille trailhead and recalled his story.
Members with the foundation laid a wreath with a black ribbon at the location of the Hurricane Camille historical marker on Aug. 19 signifying hallowed ground they stood on, according to Rockfish Valley Foundation President Peter Agelasto.
Goodloe recalled being a teenager at the time of the storm.
“It was black as it could be up on the mountain,” he said.
His mother, a Nelson County native, had warned him not to go anywhere because of the storm to come, but being only 19 at the time he said he wasn’t going to listen to the advice. He went to Crabtree Falls with a date and began his return home around 11:30 that night “in the midst” of the rainfall.
Flooding already had begun on Goodloe’s trip home, partially submerging his vehicle. On several occasions, Goodloe had to get out of his car to check bridges and roadways before continuing.
The next morning on Aug. 20, 1969, Goodloe found his uncle’s body wrapped around a tree in roughly the same area he stood 51 years later to recall his story.
“I had to tell my mother. She knew something horrible had happened,” Goodloe said.
Although Goodloe’s uncle was found, it took a search party to locate his uncle’s wife.
“That is the events that were repeated all over this county on the 19th and the 20th and the 21st into the future and we still have not identified some of the [bodies],” Agelasto said.
Goodloe’s uncle was a decorated war veteran who had fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received a Purple Heart, among other accolades.
On the night of Aug. 19, 1969, the rain began to fall and continued into that morning as the remnants of the Category 5 storm ripped through areas of Nelson County. Many residents had gone to bed that night unaware of the deluge to come.
Overnight, Hurricane Camille had dumped rainfall in excess of 25 inches, according to the historical marker that now sits at the trailhead. The torrential rains in Nelson County had caused landslides and flooding, killing at least 124 people, or 1% of the county’s population at the time, and $100 million in damages.
Many people still remain missing.
Last year, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of the storm and officially declared Aug. 20, 2019, a day of remembrance for the victims.
The ceremony held Aug. 19 was the first in a series of weeklong virtual events from the Rockfish foundation commemorating the its 15th anniversary as well as the anniversary 10th anniversary of the Nelson Scenic Loop and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
While the event was streamed live, videos for the foundation’s series of virtual events can be found on their Facebook page.
