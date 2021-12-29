A Christmas surprise: Squirrels arrival marks Nelson sanctuary's latest-ever baby wildlife admission

After a record-breaking year of 882 wildlife patient intakes, Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary is caring for eastern gray squirrels over the Christmas holiday season for the first time in the Shipman organization’s history.

The two infant squirrels arrived at RWS in early December after their nest had been felled by a power company. Their finder brought the young babies to the team of licensed wildlife rehabilitators at RWS, who thought they had already released the last of their patients for 2021.

“It is extremely unusual to receive infant animals so late into the year,” said Brie Hashem, the center’s director, in a news release. “With warmer seasons due to climate change, it seems many animals are continuing to have babies much later into the fall here in Central Virginia. Rehabbers are seeing longer and longer ‘baby seasons’ every year.”

Typically, the sanctuary starts intaking orphaned wildlife in late February and continues through September. In 2021, the first infant squirrel patients arrived early February and have continued to be admitted into the wintertime. Due to this longer baby season, RWS has admitted over 50 more patients than any other year since the nonprofit’s founding in 2004.

“These Christmas surprises need to be bottle-fed special formula five times per day, into the late evenings, to emulate how their mother would feed them in the wild,” the release said.

From there, the babies will be transitioned onto solid foods in the RWS nursery and acclimated to the outdoors in one of the sanctuary’s specially designed Mammal Pod enclosures.

“These two babies will likely be ready for release in late March once they are fully grown,” said Hashem. “Until then, we look forward to providing them with the best care possible through what is ordinarily a quiet winter for our rehab team.”