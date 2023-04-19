Every weekend for the rest of April, Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland becomes “Zuckerman’s Farm,” the setting for an all-local cast’s production of ‘Charlotte’s Web.’

It’s the fifth show Alabama-native Brian Clowdus has directed in the county, and his first daytime family production.

“This show in particular hits every age demographic,” Clowdus said.

Clowdus and the cast were rehearsing on-site April 14, the day before opening weekend. A 360-degree view of the Blue Ridge surrounds the stage, built in front of an original barn on the property. Mount Rouge is a working farm, and real animals — pigs, geese and a turkey — were going about their business nearby while humans-playing-animals rehearsed.

Clowdus’ productions are meant to be fully immersive, placing actors and audiences in accurate outdoor settings.

He said he believes in investing in talent, and the cast is a mix of new actors and “seasoned veterans” who’ve worked with him before.

Clowdus didn’t have to look far: three Nelson County high schoolers are in lead roles. Sophomore Jasper Cober-Lake plays Wilbur, sophomore Isabella Crouch plays Fern and a goose. Cober-Lake said Nelson County High School theater instructor Diana Driver encouraged him to submit a video audition.

NCHS Senior Layne Payne plays Templeton, the rat, and the human farmworker Lurvy. Charlotte’s Web is the second Brian Clowdus show Payne has acted in and, in the fall, he’ll be studying theater at the University of Lynchburg.

Marlene Thacker of Nellysford plays Fern’s aunt, Mrs. Zuckerman and a sheep. The show’s music director and narrator Harrison Reed is a Liberty graduate, as is Grace Ehrhart, who plays Charlotte.

“It’s a community experience,” Clowdus said.

‘Charlottes’ Web’ runs at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 and 4 p.m. Sundays through April 30. Tickets and additional information are available at brianclowdus.com.