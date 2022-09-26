A gem of a shop in Nelson County

David Lipscomb got into rocks after he struck gold — fool’s gold — at a construction site in Charlottesville.

Lipscomb explained he did concrete work and carpentry before opening the Virginia Rock Shop at the Rockfish Valley Community Center, at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. In 1992 he was putting in a culvert for a new housing development and discovered a vein of quartz with pyrite in it. He'd been collecting from job sites for years and found out about a book called "Minerals of Virginia." He held up his worn copy in the shop during an interview Sept. 16.

Lipscomb’s inventory shined that morning with light from the oversized windows of the former Rockfish Valley Elementary School. From a room in the converted community center, Lipscomb sells rocks, gems and minerals in every shape and hue. Some have naturally rough, geometric surfaces, while others are polished smooth and hewn into jewelry and wearable objects.

A year after finding the pyrite, Lipscomb discovered that there were gem and mineral clubs in Virginia, and he joined two. In the '90s he served as president and edited the newsletters for the Lynchburg and Waynesboro clubs.

He said much of his inventory comes from other collections he’s purchased, including those of shops that have closed in Richmond, Georgia, North and South Carolina. He showed off what he thinks is a piece of a tortoise shell that came from a late professor who taught in Botswana for 19 years — “He had some interesting items that I’d never seen before,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb's had the shop for 14 years and said it’s served him well: beautiful views and only 10 minutes from home.

Despite it being somewhat hidden inside the school building, “lots of people come in, they find me online — I’ve got a website — and I’ve had people from all over the world come in.”

His website, varockshop.com, has a catalog of 60 different rocks and minerals — from actinolite to unakite — with handmade jewelry, rough and polished stones available for purchase.

On any given day, Lipscomb himself might be hidden behind displays in the shop, at work on inventory. He cuts, polishes and wire-wraps gems and minerals to make pendants, earrings and bracelets.

“And I do jewelry repairs and custom work. If you find a stone, I can take it and make it into a piece of jewelry or a bolo or a belt buckle or a ring,” he said.

His display of Virginia mineral jewelry is large and colorful. There are pendants and earrings made of dolostone, or “Hokie stone,” featured in Virginia Tech’s campus buildings.

There’s also a large selection of Nelsonite — officially the Virginia state rock as of 2016, and named after the county. The black-and-white speckled rock is a titanium ore, historically mined in the Roseland and Piney River areas to extract titanium oxide used in white paint and ceramic products, according to Lipscomb.

His favorite mineral is epidote, which forms dark green, linear crystals. He showed off large samples of it embedded in a fibrous material, collected from Cedar Mountain Stone Quarry near Culpepper. The quarry was a “unique find,” Lipscomb said, and the epidote he collected there has an “unusual crystal habit,” forming little bow ties that were only exposed when he power-washed the samples.

There are all kinds of unusual finds in Lipscomb’s shop: chess sets made with dark and light stone, a soapstone bowl likely hewn by Native Americans, samples of granite dotted with bright blue azurite spheres. He thinks the oldest object on his shelves might be the mastodon tooth, or the megalodon tooth, or the fossilized whalebone.

Lipscomb said he sells a lot of Nelsonite and a lot of blue quartz from the county. But with such a variety in the store, "people find everything interesting."