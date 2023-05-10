Nelson County Future Farmer of America (FFA) students were busy last weekend, competing in a national soils judging competition and then showing their animals at the Central Virginia Livestock Show in Rustburg.

On Friday, NCHS agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor Cole Ramsey said his students had just returned from the competition in Oklahoma, placing 51st out of 93 teams from across the country.

Nelson FFA brought a total of six hogs to Friday’s events. Ramsey said his students have been working with since February, caring for the animals and teaching them how to drive, or direct them with a whip.

Area FFA and 4-H participants showed off their driving skills before an audience and judges in the swine showmanship events.

Ramsey explained another event, the market hog show, is where the animals are actually evaluated for their market value.

From Nelson’s FFA Chapter, Eli Hatter, Houston Bryant, Daniel Campbell, Hollace Bryant and Waylon Bryant all showed pigs May 5; Daniel Campbell and Campbell Bauserman also showed cattle May 6.