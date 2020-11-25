A look at how Nelson County has spent its CARES Act funding as clock ticks toward deadline

With roughly a month left on the clock before the end-of-the-year deadline, Nelson County still has $79,000 of federal aid money left in its coffers as of the end of October, a fraction of the more than $2.6 million it had to start.
While the Nelson County Board of Supervisors has allocated thousands of dollars of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to several different areas of need, community relief initiatives have been at the forefront of the county’s spending.
Supervisors turned the remaining nearly $115,000 of CARES Act money after an August meeting into a contingency fund for the purpose of covering any continued costs associated with the coronavirus.
Despite the looming deadline, Nelson County Board of Supervisors chair Tommy Harvey said via a phone interview he was confident in the county’s ability to spend its remaining federal aid money, noting county staff has some options currently on the table.
“The biggest thing is we want to make sure it’s spent well. We don’t want to just give it out,” he said.
Of the four funding distribution categories, which include general government, Nelson County Public Schools and public safety, supervisors have allocated more than $1.47 million to community relief efforts in the form of rapid broadband expansion and economic assistance for local small businesses.
“If you get [broadband] done that’s going to make more of a difference to every single person that lives in Nelson County. For the kids that have the access, they’re in good shape, but the kids that don’t, I’m not sure how they’re getting that done,” Harvey said of virtual learning.
Nelson County has partnered with Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, for several fiber buildouts connecting hundreds of homes and businesses off the cooperative’s system in underserved areas of the county.
“We don’t plan on giving it back,” Harvey said of the remaining money. According to Candy McGarry, the county’s director of financing, unless there is an extension to the deadline, any unspent funds will have to be returned.
Since the projects use federal aid money, they are required to be completed by the end of the year.
County officials are fast-tracking broadband expansion as the pandemic exacerbates the need for access to reliable, high-speed internet. Supervisors first allocated $1,125,000 of CARES Act money to Firefly to complete several projects in the areas of Shipman, Arrington, Gladstone, Piney River and Colleen.
Nelson also was awarded an additional $285,000, McGarry said, from the state for two other rapid broadband expansion projects Firefly is completing in the county by the end of the year.
South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said the board has done a good job of spending the money in ways that strengthen and serve residents, noting the sizable contribution that had been made to broadband.
“The strength of Nelson County is community and that makes it very attractive and the broadband makes it even more attractive. At the same time you want the resources that are made available to serve the people that live in the county already,” Barton said.
In addition to the county’s federal aid money, supervisors have allocated $500,000 to Nelson County Public Schools for the singular purpose of facilitating the division’s technological needs as most students continue to learn at home. The money, according to documents, was used to purchase Chromebooks, personal hotspot devices called MiFi Boxes and flash drives for nearly 1,000 students.
Supervisors also have spent several thousands of dollars in the county’s public safety arena.
As of the August meeting, that number was more than $401,00 split over multiple requests. That includes $15,000 for a Turnout Gear Extractor to be used by the county’s fire departments, $28,600 for generators for the Gladstone Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, $17,000 for mobile data terminals for animal control officers, a dedicated inmate transport van for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office estimated to cost more than $64,200 and a $187,000 contribution to the Nelson County EMS Council.
Of the four categories, general government has received the least amount of CARES Act money distribution at more than $112,000.
Nelson County CARES Act spending
|Field 1
|Field 2
|General Government
|$112,612
|Protective health measures
|$25,000
|Skidsteer loader
|$28,342
|Nelson County Public Schools
|$500,000
|Public Safety
|$401,200
|Turnout gear extractor
|$15,000
|Gladstone Fire & Rescue generators
|$28,659
|Inmate transport van for sheriff’s office
|$64,292
|Animal control mobile data terminals
|$17,070
|Contribution to Nelson County EMS Council
|$187,000
|Community Relief Initiatives
|$1,476,452
|Small business economic relief
|$350,000
|Broadband expansion through Firefly
|$1,125,000
|Remaining contingency balance as of Nov. 2
|$79,019
