A look at how Nelson County has spent its CARES Act funding as clock ticks toward deadline

“If you get [broadband] done that’s going to make more of a difference to every single person that lives in Nelson County. For the kids that have the access, they’re in good shape, but the kids that don’t, I’m not sure how they’re getting that done,” Harvey said of virtual learning.

Nelson County has partnered with Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, for several fiber buildouts connecting hundreds of homes and businesses off the cooperative’s system in underserved areas of the county.

“We don’t plan on giving it back,” Harvey said of the remaining money. According to Candy McGarry, the county’s director of financing, unless there is an extension to the deadline, any unspent funds will have to be returned.

Since the projects use federal aid money, they are required to be completed by the end of the year.

County officials are fast-tracking broadband expansion as the pandemic exacerbates the need for access to reliable, high-speed internet. Supervisors first allocated $1,125,000 of CARES Act money to Firefly to complete several projects in the areas of Shipman, Arrington, Gladstone, Piney River and Colleen.